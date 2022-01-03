Burst water pipe in Idaho Transportation Department headquarters, severe flooding and water damage

A burst water pipe was discovered in the ITD headquarters on Sunday and resulted in water damage on all three floors of the building.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced that they discovered a burst water pipe in their office headquarters on Sunday. The pipe was located on the top of their building as a part of their industrial HVAC unit.

It is unclear how long the pipe has been leaking, but restoration specialists are currently assessing damage to the building. The burst pipe caused damage to all three floors of the building with the third floor receiving 50% floor damage, the second floor having 30% damage, and the first floor experiencing 10% to 20% damage, according to ITD.

With more than 300 people working in the building, up to 90% of the people are now working remotely and the rest have been relocated.

ITD stated that there have not been any delays to service, with the public still able to access their resources online or over the phone at (208)334-8000.

For people needing in-person assistance, they can access customer service at their temporary location at 3293 W. Jordan Street.

