Burn restrictions in effect for Spokane County beginning Monday

Fire Marshals from Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Airway Heights and Deer Park have enacted burn restrictions.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Burn restrictions across eastern Washington are in place beginning Monday, July 20, to prevent human-caused wildfires, according to fire marshals.

The burn restrictions are in effect for Spokane, Airway Heights, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Deer Park and other cities in Spokane County. They do not allow any recreational fires or open burning. This includes any outdoor fire without a chimney (like backyard fire pits/campfires) and open burning of fields and yard waste.

Designated campfires in parks or campgrounds are allowed only if they are approved by agencies with the jurisdiction.

Manufactured outdoor devices such as fireplaces, barbeques and patio warmers are allowed. Fuels that have been approved such as clean and dry seasoned firewood, charcoal, natural gas or propane gas are also allowed.

“Burn restrictions are put in place to keep us all safe and healthy,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal, Greg Rogers. “After a review of the short-range weather forecast and the low humidity for Spokane County and discussions with our area Fire Chief partners, we feel it is prudent to initiate Burn Restrictions for Spokane County until further notice.”