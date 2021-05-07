Burien couple dies in western Montana plane crash

A couple from Burien died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff nine miles southwest of the Missoula, Montana, airport.

MISSOULA, Mont — A couple from Washington state have died in a plane crash in western Montana.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the airplane crashed Thursday afternoon about nine miles southwest of the Missoula airport shortly after takeoff.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott said the victims were 42-year-old Brian J. Makar and 43-year-old Carrie R. Makar of Burien, Washington.