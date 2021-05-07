Burien couple dies in western Montana plane crash

MISSOULA, Mont — A couple from Washington state have died in a plane crash in western Montana.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the airplane crashed Thursday afternoon about nine miles southwest of the Missoula airport shortly after takeoff.
Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott said the victims were 42-year-old Brian J. Makar and 43-year-old Carrie R. Makar of Burien, Washington.
The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash. Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane involved was a single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172.