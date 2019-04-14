SPOKANE, Wash. –After an eight-month recovery, bull-rider Dominick Altiero is helping donate funds to a local children’s hospital.

In August 2018, Altiero fell off a bull. It stepped on his back, fracturing his spine.

“I had a bull come right in the middle of my spine,” he said.

Dominick said he initially didn’t know how severe his injury was, until he felt an increasing amount of pain in his back. That’s when he went to Shriners Children’s Hospital of Spokane for an MRI.

“They told me I couldn’t ride, and I had to begin a long process of recovery,” he said.

Altiero was unable to ride for about seven months.

When he finally recovered, he said he wanted to give back to the hospital.

So he asked his sister, Alex, how they could donate.

Dominick’s sister, Alex, is a princess with the Freedom Reins Rodeo.

On Saturday, Alex and the rest of the rodeo’s royalty court held an indoor carnival as a part of the rodeo’s Freedom and Love event.

Typically, the carnival is designed to raise funds for the rodeo and its operations throughout the year. But after his incident, Dominick and his sister decided to give half of the funds raised from the event to Shriners Children’s Hospital of Spokane.

“When my sister told me that she wanted to take some of the money we raise at coronation and put it back into Shriners, I decided I was going to help out with everything I can in putting it all together,” Dominick said.

After hearing her brother’s idea, Alex said there was no debate about giving back to the hospital that helped her brother recover.

“It’s just so dear to my heart,” she said. “My brother is one of my biggest supporters, so knowing that he’ll be able to follow his dreams as long as he can is just really exciting.”

The event featured a number of attractions, including cornhole, an Easter egg hunt, face painting, a mock rodeo and a food stand.

Freedom Reins also held a dinner banquet event Saturday evening with a silent auction. A portion of those proceeds will also go to Shriners.