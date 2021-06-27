Brush fire closes State Route 21 near Lind

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A large brush fire broke out near Lind, Washington which closed SR 21, according to WSDOT east Twitter.
Both directions are open on US 395 and it is not impacting the highway however there are closures on SR 21 just off the highway at the Paha-Packard Rd. interchange.
Trooper J. Sevigney tweeted about the fire asking that with the extremely high temperatures people use extra caution outdoors.
WSDOT suggests that people avoid the area and try to use alternative routes if necessary. They also said that drivers can expect delays in this area.
This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.