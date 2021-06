Brush fire closes State Route 21 near Lind

WSDOT suggests that people avoid the area and try to use alternative routes if necessary.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A large brush fire broke out near Lind, Washington which closed SR 21, according to WSDOT east Twitter.

Both directions are open on US 395 and it is not impacting the highway however there are closures on SR 21 just off the highway at the Paha-Packard Rd. interchange.

SR 21 is closed between MP 82 and 86 due to a fire. Please use alternate routes at this time. https://t.co/AowqjawPI7 pic.twitter.com/MsKuZVWvz1 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 27, 2021

Trooper J. Sevigney tweeted about the fire asking that with the extremely high temperatures people use extra caution outdoors.

🔥🔥Wildfire Alert 🔥🔥



Adams Co - SR 21 remains closed near town of Lind for fast moving brush fire.



With these extremely high temperatures please is extreme caution outdoors. #wawx pic.twitter.com/WuhEntiUTX — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 27, 2021

WSDOT suggests that people avoid the area and try to use alternative routes if necessary. They also said that drivers can expect delays in this area.