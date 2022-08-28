Brush fire threatening nearby structures reported near Airway Heights

The fire is reported off of West Highway 2 and South Deep Creek Lane.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a brush fire that's threatening homes near Airway Heights.

Spokane County Fire District 10 has called on Spokane County Fire District 3 for aid. Both are reporting on the scene and actively working to extinguish the fire.

US Highway 2 is closed between Wood and Brooks Road.

DNR has confirmed that some of the structures threatened are homes.

According to a Facebook Post by SCFD3, several agencies, including Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane Fire, and DNR are also on the fire.