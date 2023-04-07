250-acre brush fire near Shelton threatens homes, forces evacuations

All homes on Mcewan Prairie Road and Rainbow Lake Drive are being evacuated. Mason Lake Road, north of Mikkelson Road is closed.

SHELTON, Wash. — A large brush fire is threatening many homes four miles northeast of Shelton, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

All homes on Mcewan Prairie Road and Rainbow Lake Drive are being evacuated. Immediate evacuations have been issued for the John's Creek area. Over 200 homes have been notified to evacuate so far.

Mason Lake Road, north of Mikkelson Road, is closed.

The brush fire is an estimated 250-plus acres.

State fire assistance has been mobilized to work to contain it. One strike team, air resources and State Fire Marshall's Office personnel are now responding.

No injuries have been reported. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Below is a map of the evacuation areas.

A wildfire evacuation emergency shelter has opened at Olympic Middle School. For more information on what services are available and what to bring, click here.

The Shelton Family YMCA is being kept open and staffed overnight as an additional option for displaced residents.

The fire is 0% contained and crews will be working through the night, according to the Mason County Fire Department.

Conditions could allow for the quick spread of any fire in Mason County with dry fuel. Right now, winds are around 10 mph from the southeast, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Christopher Nunley.

Not good: it appears radar is depicting smoke from possibly a new fire in Mason County, near Shelton. Conditions could allow for the quick spread of any fire in Mason County w/ dry fuel and RH below 25% right now—winds around 10mph from the SE/ESE. Monitoring. pic.twitter.com/LiORISNUz7 — Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. (@chrisnunley) July 4, 2023

Fire evacuation levels

Fires have different levels of severity. In both Washington and Idaho, they can be thought of as READY, SET, GO.

LEVEL 1 - READY

This is the getting ready stage. Conditions could get worse, so you want to have your go bag ready.

LEVEL 2 - SET

This is when you are getting set to leave. Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

LEVEL 3 - GO

This is when you need to get out and go now. You are in immediate danger and emergency services may not be able to help at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

