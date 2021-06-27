Crew fighting large brush fire in Adams County

WSDOT suggests that people avoid the area and try to use alternative routes if necessary.

ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — A large brush fire broke out near Lind, Washington which closed SR 21 Sunday, according to WSDOT east Twitter.

State Fire Marshal’s Charles P. LeBlanc said the fire is currently burning an estimated 20,000 acres and growing. SR 21 was reopened around 6 p.m. on Sunday but WSDOT is advising drivers to watch for emergency vehicles in the area.

At the last update from the State Fire Marshal’s Office the flames were threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations have been issued, according to LeBlanc.

SR 21 is closed between MP 82 and 86 due to a fire. Please use alternate routes at this time. https://t.co/AowqjawPI7 pic.twitter.com/MsKuZVWvz1 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 27, 2021

Trooper J. Sevigney tweeted about the fire asking that with the extremely high temperatures people use extra caution outdoors.

🔥🔥Wildfire Alert 🔥🔥



Adams Co - SR 21 remains closed near town of Lind for fast moving brush fire.



With these extremely high temperatures please is extreme caution outdoors. #wawx pic.twitter.com/WuhEntiUTX — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) June 27, 2021

WSDOT suggests that people avoid the area and try to use alternative routes if necessary. They also said that drivers can expect delays in this area.

Right now, The Fire Protection Bureau are sending only air resources and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are activating more resources for the Lind Fire, according to Leblanc.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.