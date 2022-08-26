5-acre brush fire burning near Government Way in Spokane

Crews are on their way to the scene of the fire at this time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A large brush fire is burning near Government Way in Spokane. The fire started at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Friday.

The fire is reportedly burning near Palisades Park in North Spokane. As of 5:05 p.m. on Friday, the fire is five acres.

Crews with Fire District 10, the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and other resources are on their way to the scene of the fire at this time.

Two air crafts and five fire engines are currently on the scene and water drops are in progress.

Crews told KREM 2 they hope to have more information shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

