Live Updates: Protesters begin marching to federal court house at protest for Breonna Taylor

Occupy Spokane is organizing the protest that is set to begin at the Big Red Wagon and run from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: There may be offensive language on this live stream.

2:35 p.m.

Protesters are beginning a march down to the federal courthouse chanting "hands up, don't shoot," "Say her name, Breonna Taylor."

2:30 p.m.

Speakers have begun talking to a gathering crowd at the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park.

Speakers are chanting "Say her name" and the crowd is repeating "Breonna Taylor."

People are gathering at the Red Wagon to speak out for Breonna Taylor pic.twitter.com/ihho69YGRx — Brandon T. Jones (@BrandonTJones_) September 26, 2020

Activists are holding a peaceful protest in downtown Spokane on Saturday afternoon to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, home.

A grand jury on Wednesday brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong on March 13.

Prosecutors in Kentucky said the two officers who fired their weapons were justified in using force to protect themselves when they were shot at by Taylor's boyfriend, who thought the officers were home intruders.

Instead, the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes.

Occupy Spokane, a local activist group, is organizing the protest that is set to begin at the Big Red Wagon and run from 2-5 p.m. Seventy have said they will attend the protest as of Thursday morning, with more than 330 people who are interested.

"The decision by the Kentucky Attorney General did not go far enough. No justice = no peace. Let's join together safely this Saturday to give voice to our outrage over the injustice in Kentucky and all of America! Say their names! And wear your masks," the Facebook event description reads.

Le'Taxione, an activist with N'step Spokane, said the protests will continue as these situations continue.

"Even in the face of us pushing we’re still having these kind of outcomes, so we must remain visible as well as remain audible," Le'Taxione of N'step Spokane said.

She said part of the reason for continuing to have these protests is to inform people these issues can happen here in Spokane.

"I have to spend my every breath out here. I wouldn’t want to be nowhere else but out here trying to build an image where people can that what’s happening in America is not only unjust.. but what’s happening in America could happen right here in Spokane," Le'Taxione said.

More than a dozen people gathered for a small protest in Riverfront Park on Wednesday night following the decision in Breonna Taylor's case. The protesters were holding signs and chanting as they marched.