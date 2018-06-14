Public transportation and access to surface roads near Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton are resuming normal operations following the discovery of a suspicious package Thursday afternoon.

The Kitsap Sun reports the package is no longer an explosive threat, but Navy fire and emergency services are examining it for hazardous materials.

Downtown roads are all clear and open again. Ferry terminal is back up and running again. Thanks for your patience. — Bremerton Police (@BremertonPD) June 14, 2018

Military personnel and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard employees were ordered to shelter in place after the package was discovered near the base around 11:45 a.m.

The Bremerton Police Department reports a person was seen placing what appeared to be an explosive device just inside of the Bremerton gate to enter the shipyard.

Navy security forces, local law enforcement and Navy explosive ordnance disposal personnel are on scene, said Naval Base Kitsap spokesman Jake Chappelle.

All base personnel was advised to go indoors, shut their windows and doors as well as turn off fans, heat and air conditioning units in their buildings.

Bremerton police blocked off downtown streets for several hours for the investigation, including Pacific Avenue running south to the ferry terminal.

Ferry schedules returned to normal at 3:30 p.m., according to the Kitsap Co. Department of Emergency Management. Early afternoon runs were delayed while law enforcement could make a final determination on whether the package poses a threat.

Navy Region Northwest spokeswoman Sheila Murray said this morning's incident was unrelated to a scheduled security exercise held at Bremerton's Naval Avenue Gate this morning from 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

An individual was taken out of the shipyard this morning by ambulance for a serious medical condition, but for a reason unrelated to the ongoing investigation, a Navy official said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

