SPOKANE, Wash. — In Spokane, there is no way to protect tenants from rising rents.

Landlords can raise them as much as they want and don't have to help tenants locate to new housing.

"Emergency ordinances" were supposed to fix this, but a vote to pass them has been pushed back.

Council Member Breean Beggs told KREM 2 more people on both sides of the tenant and landlord protection ordinances are coming forward with more concerns. That's just one reason why he said city council wanted more time to discuss.

"If it was to go to a vote right now, it wouldn't pass," Beggs said. "And that's what I try to tell people 'Well, the status quo is what would happen if we had kept the vote on Monday'. So let's keep it alive, make it better. And hopefully by March, we'll get there."

Beggs said finding common ground with tenants and landlords is proving to be a bit difficult. That's because he believes both sides have valid concerns.

Many of you shared those concerns on our Facebook page.

One viewer said he doesn't think the government should be involved at all. He adds tenants should just pay rent on time.

But another viewer said she is struggling to find a home due to rates she cannot afford. She even supports the proposed $2,000 relocation fee. She said that's one month worth of work, which for some is difficult to save up for.

Until the ordinances go to a vote, Beggs said tenants already have a few assistance programs in place.

"Over a year ago, we set aside several hundred thousand dollars to help tenants with loans for high deposits, if that was the obstacle," Beggs said. "We also set aside money for landlords who need to repair their houses that they're renting to low income people. And we put in assistance for relocations for people."

Beggs adds, the public should come to prepared at the March meeting with specific changes they want to see in the ordinance.

He said that's more beneficial to the discussion that just saying you are for or against it.

