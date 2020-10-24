City receives 100 reports of trees, branches blocking Spokane roadways

City of Spokane crews are clearing downed trees and limbs following Friday's snowstorm while continuing to plow and manage snow and ice on city streets.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane received 100 reports of trees and branches blocking the roadway after the snowiest October day in Spokane history, according to Spokane Public Works Director Marlene Feist.

City crews are busy clearing streets of downed trees and limbs Saturday morning while continuing to plow and manage snow and ice on city streets, Feist said.

"Our teams are balancing tree and snow removal work to improve mobility for our community," Mayor Nadine Woodward said. "Responding to improve conditions and address safety is our top priority today."

Crews will prioritize opening blocked arterials and residential streets, and will then move on to removing debris, Feist said. Parks operations teams will evaluate and manage tree damage in City parks. Sidewalks may also be blocked by fallen tree limbs, which residents are asked to help clear.