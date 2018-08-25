BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The Bonner’s Ferry County Sheriff’s office is warning residents to avoid the area of Fleming Creek Road and Holmes Road in Bonners Ferry, Idaho as emergency services are responding to a wildfire in the area Friday.

The Fleming Creek Fire is burning roughly 100 acres, nine miles north of Bonners Ferry near Fleming Creek.

Officials said about 20 homes have been evacuated on Holmes Roadm Lupine Road and Ginger Lane. Authorities are requesting residents on Turner Hill Road and Rocking Tree Road to be prepared to evacuate. Authorities said no structures have been lost.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in Bonners Ferry at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The shelter is located at Mountain Springs Church.

Evacuating residents should bring prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items.

Fleming Creek Road and Holmes road are closed Friday night. The fire is burning to the north and west in timber adn logging slash.

Authorities estimate roughly 150 personnel working on containing the fire Friday night. Four air tankers, two helicopters, two dozers and several engines are on scene Friday.

"If the wind quits blowing, the outcome will be much better," said Boundary County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Michael Meier.

Officials said fire crews will be in the area overnight on Friday.

Helicopter and Hotshots are battling the fire located near Lupine and Holmes roads about 9 miles north of Bonners Ferry pic.twitter.com/bu1YgRaJBA — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) August 25, 2018

