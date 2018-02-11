BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public's help for any information about a female grizzly bear that was shot and killed in Boundary County over Labor Day weekend.

Commissioners said an adult female grizzly bear was shot near Spruce Lake.

Grizzly bears are protected by both state and federal law. Experts said the killing was a setback to grizzly bear recovery efforts in the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Senior Conservation Officer Brian Johnson at 208-267-4085.

