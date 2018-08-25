BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The Bonner’s Ferry County Sheriff’s office is warning residents to avoid the area of Fleming Creek Road and Holmes Road in Bonners Ferry, Idaho as emergency services are responding to a wildfire in the area.

The Fleming Creek Fire burned 91 acres, nine miles north of Bonners Ferry near Fleming Creek. The fire stayed the same acreage between Saturday and Sunday.

The fire is zero percent contained as of Saturday morning. According to officials, fire crews were able to establish fireline completely around the fire. On Sunday, crews will work to strengthen the firelines and begin mopping up the fire.

Evacuation levels have been lifted for the Fleming Creek Fire as of 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

No structures have been lost. There are no evacuation in place and no road closures.

Authorities said 111 personnel are working on containing the fire Sunday with air tankers and helicopters dropping water to cool hotspots.

Helicopter and Hotshots are battling the fire located near Lupine and Holmes roads about 9 miles north of Bonners Ferry pic.twitter.com/bu1YgRaJBA — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) August 25, 2018

