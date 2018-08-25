BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The Bonner’s Ferry County Sheriff’s office is warning residents to avoid the area of Fleming Creek Road and Holmes Road in Bonners Ferry, Idaho as emergency services are responding to a wildfire in the area.

The Fleming Creek Fire burned 91 acres, nine miles north of Bonners Ferry near Fleming Creek.

The fire is zero percent contained as of Saturday morning. According to officials, fire crews are working on building additional fireline and strengthening existing ones.

Officials said about 20 homes have been evacuated on Holmes Road, Lupine Road and Ginger Lane. Authorities are requesting residents on Turner Hill Road and Rocking Tree Road to be prepared to evacuate. Authorities said no structures have been lost.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter in Bonners Ferry at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The shelter is located at Mountain Springs Church.

Evacuating residents should bring prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items.

No structures have been lost.

Authorities said Holmes Road off of Highway 95 is closed to anyone other than local residents. Fleming Creek Road is closed at the north end of District 5 Road and to the east of the fire.

Authorities said 100 personnel are working on containing the fire Saturday with air tankers and helicopters dropping water to cool hotspots.

"If the wind quits blowing, the outcome will be much better," said Boundary County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Michael Meier.

Helicopter and Hotshots are battling the fire located near Lupine and Holmes roads about 9 miles north of Bonners Ferry pic.twitter.com/bu1YgRaJBA — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) August 25, 2018

© 2018 KREM