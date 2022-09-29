Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience

Former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" at the Spokane Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation.

The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at the Spokane Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. The event is free.

Glidden's event comes approximately one month after she announced she would step down as the Boundary County Library Director on Sept. 10. Glidden announced her resignation on social media and received both support and backlash, as reported by our news partners, the Bonners Ferry Herald.

“Between being warned of my ‘imminent damnation,’ individuals showing up armed to board meetings, and many other harassment tactics, I felt unable to perform duties under increasing pressure and decided to resign," Glidden said. “I think it’s important to share my experience to show how freedom of expression is at risk and how we can continue to advocate for diverse perspectives.”

Glidden and Shane Gronholz, a current affairs specialist at the Spokane Public Library, will both be present at the event to discuss topics libraries across the nation continue to face.

“At the Library, our priority is to provide access to a wide variety of community perspectives," Gronholz said. "Through programs like these, we offer a platform to learn about the different issues facing our broader community."

