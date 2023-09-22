Boulevard racer rolls with the punches to honor friend in Sunday's run

Steve Helmbrecht had to get creative after a sports injury left him unable to run the inaugural race.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The streets of downtown Spokane are no strangers to foot traffic. But, this Sunday, a couple thousand more feet will hit the pavement for the inaugural Boulevard Race to raise money for Community Cancer Fund.

When he heard about the charity race earlier this year, it inspired more than just athleticism in Steve Helmbrecht.

"I have a really close friend named Allen Dykes who about two years ago was diagnosed with cancer," Helmbrecht said.

Steve and Allen were friends through college. Friends through their careers.

Through it all.

"He fought a really good fight and was a positive person," Helmbrecht said. "Allen passed away in April.”

So, the long-time Bloomsday runner prepped for another race to honor that memory. Then he hit a setback.

"Had a fluke fall on my bike and I broke my ankle badly. Had surgery in June," Helmbrecht said.

Helmbrecht is still recovering. The boot on his foot prevents him from moving quickly. Running is out of the question. He mostly uses a crutch to get around, but recently upgraded to an orthopedic scooter.

He turned to Boulevard Race organizers for their creative input and blessing.

"And said why don’t you do it on a scooter?” he said of Jon Neill of Community Cancer Fund.

Outside his Spokane home, Steve has been rolling with the punches to prepare for Sunday's race.

"I’ll probably get some people saying 'you’re the scooter guy!'" he laughed.

He'll scoot the entire four-mile race. His driveway turned track has seen his squeaky scooter roll up and down as Steve puts his good leg and four wheels to practice.

"I realize it’s a lot harder work going up hills or even an incline," he panted through a lap. "Takes a lot more muscles getting used.”

Steve did consider not going through with the run. Then he thought about Allen.

"Then I decided no matter what you get thrown at you, you try to finish things," he said. "Allen talked a lot about perseverance.”

Steve is still fundraising for Community Cancer Fund. He won't be alone in the race. Allen's wife will also be there to run alongside him.

