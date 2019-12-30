COLVILLE, Wash. — A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 Agent was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 395 on Sunday.

The agent, who was patrolling an area northwest of Colville, struck black ice along a section of Highway 395, causing his vehicle to lose traction. The vehicle then went over a steep embankment and rolled multiple times.

Rescuers were able to extract the agent from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

The agent was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. The agent’s K9 partner, Jackie, died from his injuries at the scene.

K-9 Jackie had been serving with Border Patrol since April 2015.

“Thank you to all the rescuers and medical staff involved and please remember K9 Jackie and the agent in your thoughts and prayers,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller. “We understand the risks that we take as well as our K9 partners; it is never easy when we lose a partner.”

RELATED: Seattle police dog catches porch pirate in Queen Anne

RELATED: Washington's arson dog returns home after months of training