Boost in SNAP benefits gives people more fruits and vegetables

The new SNAP benefits say every $10 people spend on fruit and vegetables at grocery stores, they will get $10 back.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — A boost to SNAP benefits could help families at the grocery store buy healthier foods.

Washington State's Fruit and Vegetable's Incentives program received temporary funding that will increase the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) produce match benefit. For every $10 people on SNAP benefits spend on fruit and vegetables at grocery stores, they will get $10 back.

SNAP provides funds for groceries to eligible people with low income. The SNAP produce match normally gives $5 back for every $10 that are spent on fruits and vegetables. SNAP beneficiary Cindy Taylor was overjoyed when she heard about the increase in SNAP produce match.

"I might not need it this month. But there's another month I might not I might need it. So long as it's there. It's awesome," Taylor said.

But thanks to an additional $2 million, the program is able to double that amount. People who take advantage of snap knows how important this change is.

"Thought it's about time. It's good to when you spend something healthy, you should get something else in return and it's a good incentive," said Jeanette Parish, who uses SNAP benefits

Program manager Alyssa Auvinen says this was brought to the table after emergency snap COVID benefits were cut in February.

"With not having as many food benefits in the last two months. And obviously, with high food costs right now for everyone. It's it's just kind of the perfect storm," Auvinen said.

SNAP says there is not a limit to how many times someone can redeem the transaction.

"I think just from kind of a bigger picture, we really hope that we can help folks that are struggling right now afford healthy food," said Auvinen.

The Department of Health says that SNAP produce match is available at 215 grocery stores across Washington. In Spokane, the stores that accept this program are Safeway and Albertsons.

The SNAP produce match funding increase only goes to the end of June. Those that spend $10 on fruit and vegetables will get a $10 coupon that can only be used on certain produce.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.