Boo Radley's begins a new chapter under new ownership

Jen Menzer was first introduced to the downtown Spokane favorite as a customer. Then, in 2001, she became an employee. Now, she's the store's new owner.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In 1993, the Post Street Ale House was the first location for downtown staple, Boo Radley's.

The Spokane favorite eventually moved to the corner of Howard street.

Despite the location change, Boo Radley's remained a go-to spot for the community to browse fun and quirky knick-knacks, clothing and toys.

Now, Boo Radley's is looking ahead to another change, this time in ownership.

After 29 years, Andy and Kris Dinnison are stepping down as the owners of Boo Radley's.

"It was time for us to make a transition for a lot of different reasons and we're excited to that," Boo Radley's outgoing co-owner Andy Dinnison said.

Dinnison said you're likely to have already met the owner if you've visited the store in the last 20 years.

Jen Menzer was first introduced to the store as a customer.

"In 2001, my husband worked for the store and I just kind of used to hang out," Boo Radley's incoming owner Menzer said. "That's how I got my start and then I just started working here."

Now, after 21 years, Menzer is moving up from employee to the store's new owner.

"It's surreal," Menzer said. "It hasn't hit me yet. I'm really excited."

Menzer said she knows how much Spokane values the store because she's seen the community grow with it.

"It’s really special," Menzer said. "I’ve had people, they come and go, they move away, they start their own families and when they come back to visit, they bring their kids or their grandparents in and they’re like oh you used to work here when I used to come as a kid, again, ages me, but it’s just really fun to be a part of people’s history."

Menzer said customers shouldn't worry about any major store changes. Her goal is to make it seem like the original owners never left.

"Maybe just a new coat of paint or something," Menzer said.