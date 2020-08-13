Bonners Ferry police chief shot and killed man during altercation at campground, authorities say

Authorities said there was a verbal altercation between a 73-year-old Boise man and a group of 16 to 18 campers.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman shot and killed a 73-year-old Boise man during altercation at a southern Idaho campground in early August, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

Custer County deputies responded to an incident near the Tin Cup campground at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Deputies said there was some kind of verbal altercation between 73-year-old Russell V. Liddell of Boise and a group of 16 to 18 campers. Liddell was not part of the group and not known to any of the campers.

During the verbal altercation, shots were fired. Zimmerman, who was off-duty and a member of the camping group, fired shots that struck and killed Liddell, according to the sheriff's office.

It is unclear if Zimmerman has been charged with a crime.

Members of the group administered life-saving measures and traveled to an to get cell phone service and call 911. No one else was injured during the incident.

Detectives with the Bonneville, Bingham, and Fremont County sheriff's offices, Idaho Falls Police Department, and the Idaho State Police responded to the area that evening and have been collecting witness information and evidence related to this incident.

Autopsy results on Liddell are pending.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office has turned over its investigation to the Eastern Idaho Critical Task Force.