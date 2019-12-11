BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — One man died and authorities brought two others to a local hospital after a three-car crash on Highway 2 near Sandpoint.

Around 4:45 p.m. a white 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Carson McCormick, 20, of Sandpoint drove eastbound on the highway in Dover, Idaho when he rear-ended a silver 2003 Mercedes M50 driven by Alan Ropp, 44, of Sandpoint, according to Idaho State Police. Lisa Ropp, 33, of Sandpoint was also in the car when they were hit, ISP said.

The collision pushed Ropp’s car into oncoming traffic, where he struck a white 1996 Chevy Tahoe driven by Raymond Arriaga, 60, of Priest River, according to ISP. Richard Taylor, 77, of Priest River was a passenger in Arriaga’s car, ISP said.

Alan Ropp died at the scene, according to ISP. He was not wearing a seatbelt, ISP said.

Authorities brought everyone else involved, excluding the driver of the Nissan Frontier, to Bonner General Hospital for treatment, according to ISP. ISP determined everyone else involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts, but they say it was not clear whether Lisa Ropp wore a seatbelt or not.

The crash blocked Highway 2 both directions for three hours, ISP said. ISP is still investigating.

