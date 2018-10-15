BONNER CO, Idaho — On Friday, Oct. 12, a 39-year-old man was shot with a handgun by a 41-year-old woman, who was defending herself and her mother from the suspect, the Bonner County Sheriff's Office said.

Bonner County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Priest River Police officer responded to the 100 block of Rebel Ridge Road to investigate the report of a disturbance, deputies said.

Officials said when deputies arrived, bystanders were trying to save the life of the suspect, Joshua Matthew Cole of Spirit Lake.

Deputies, fire and EMS personnel joined the efforts but Cole died of his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives from the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Cole's death.

A preliminary investigation found the woman acted in self-defense. The sheriff's office said evidence and witness statements collected to this point support that claim.

© 2018 KREM