SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer Mountain Resort has signed contracts for the installation of two new chairlifts during the summer of 2019 to replace the current Snow Ghost double chair.

The detachable quad chair will offer a capacity of 2,400 people per hour and rise 1,447 feet in just over five minutes. The triple chair capacity is 1,800 people per hour and will rise 1,360 feet in eight minutes.

“We’ve seen over the years how a similar two lift system in the South Bowl has been beneficial when we have weather challenges,” Tom Chasse, CEO of Schweitzer Mountain Resort said. “By having the two lifts serving different aspects of the North Bowl, our hope is to combat similar challenges on the backside of the mountain. Splitting the lifts also provides a better, safer experience for differing ability levels.”

The lower high-speed quad chairlift will start near Cedar Park and unload at the current Snow Ghost midway station while the upper fixed grip triple will provide summit access from a location near Will’s Runout and Vagabond.

During the lift construction process, the resort will also add four new runs and increased gladed terrain.

© 2018 KREM