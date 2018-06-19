SANDPOINT, Idaho – Schweitzer Mountain Resort is offering a new way to hit the trails this summer.

It will add daily hosted electric bike trail tours to its offerings. Dani Demmons, the resort’s activities manager, describes the bikes as “bicycles with a battery so you can get a little extra help in spots that you might need it.”

E-bikes are designed to make pedaling easier and the ones Schweitzer will use are built by Rad Power Bikes.

Hosted tours will depart from the village at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and will explore a ten to 12-mile loop over a 2-hour period. They are set to begin July.

The tours will have approximately two to six people in each group.

For more information on summer activities at Schweitzer, you can call 208-255-3081.



