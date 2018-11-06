SANDPOINT, Idaho -- A resident at a Sandpoint retirement home was arrested Saturday after police said he shot at an employee.

Sandpoint Police responded to a report of a shot being fire at Huckleberry Retirement at 1408 Ponderosa at 6:52 p.m.

An employee told police that a resident, James Raftery, pulled a pistol out of his waist, leveled it off at him and fired, officials said. No one was injured. Authorities said others reported another shot being fired.

Officials said Raftery returned to his room with the .22 caliber 1911 handgun. Residents were then evacuated from the building.

Authorities said after a brief standoff with the Emergency Response Team, Raftery surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Raftery was booked into the Bonner County Jail. He has been charged with aggravated assault.



© 2018 KREM