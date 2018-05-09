COCOLALLA, Idaho — Officials are asking residents in Cocolalla to leave their homes with pets and animals in tow for a pipeline pressure test.

Canadian Pacific Gas is planning the test at the valves located at Southside School Road and Berry Hill Road at 2 p.m. It will last about one-and-a-half hours.

Company representatives said the noise will be “very loud and similar to the sound of a jet engine in your backyard.”

There is no danger involved with the pressure release, representatives said.

