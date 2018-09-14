BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — A North Idaho resident and photographer captured images signaling winter's imminent arrival.

Than Widner photographed a Sep. snow shower during a walk in Bonners Ferry on Thursday. The light dusting appeared on Cutoff Peak, with an elevation of about 6,800 feet.

Widner said he snapped the shots from Farm to Market Road in the Kootenai Valley.

PHOTO: Than Widner

PHOTO: Than Widner

KREM 2 confirmed this wild weather by checking our satellite radar. KREM 2's Evan Noorani said snow made made its way to the Bonners Ferry area over the past 36 hours. You can see snow in the area around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday by looking at the radar screenshot below:

Fall weather is already arriving early around the Inland Northwest. Weeks prior to the start of the fall season, a cool and showery weather pattern made its way to our area.

RELATED: Fall weather arrives early around Inland Northwest

The official start of the Autumnal Equinox, or Fall, is September 22. Thanks to a low pressure system lingering overhead, temperatures have cooled to more than ten degrees below average and clouds have filled the sky -- signaling what appears to be an early arrival.

© 2018 KREM