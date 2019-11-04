SANDPOINT, Idaho — First Avenue between Pine and Church in downtown Sandpoint will be closed until Friday as investigators aim to determine the cause of a massive fire on Feb. 11.

Access to Bridge Street will be allowed through Gunning's Alley off of First and Main, according to the city.

An excavator is also expected to complete the demolition of two buildings destroyed in the fire, according to the city. They sit at arguably the busiest intersection in Sandpoint.

The city said on-site investigators will wear Hazmat suits on Thursday and Friday as asbestos testing was not completed beforehand due to the structural instability. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The fire in February impacted three buildings on the corner of First and Bridge Streets, causing between $4 and $7 million in damage. Two buildings were lost and condemned by city officials because they posed a public safety risk.

City leaders said those buildings held four active businesses: The Hound Pizza, Headlines Salon, Sandpoint Chocolate Bear and Sandpoint Tattoo & Body Piercing.

A third building sustained significant smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the fire, according to city officials. Forty firefighters from agencies throughout Bonner and northern Kootenai Counties were called in to help fight the fire.

Crews fought through snowy conditions and temperatures in the teens.

