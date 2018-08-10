COOLIN, Idaho — An iconic Priest Lake store is closing its doors after more than 100 years in business.

In 2016, KREM reported that the summer of 2016 may be the last for the Leonard Paul Store along the shores of Priest Lake. The owners of the store said their debt – combined with lost business during wildfire season – may force them into bankruptcy. They lost around $165,000 in sales.

A private person came forward and offered the owners some short-term financing. They did not reveal that person’s identity.

Pat Akins has owned the store with his wife Teri for the 10 years. Its namesake, Leonard Paul, opened the original store across the street and then built the current building in 1926. The shop has since been the go to for both locals and tourists for snacks, liquor and gifts. There is a deli there, too.

The Leonard Paul Store in Coolin, Idaho, will close on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

“We have been spending the last year trying to sell the business and take care of our debts, but that has not worked out for us,” store owners wrote on Facebook.

The store will be auctioned off by the lender in Sandpoint on Friday, Oct. 12.

A three-day clearance sale will begin on Thursday and includes retail products only. Buyers can purchase items for 50 to 70 percent off their original prices.

Pat and Teri Atkins posted this message to the store's Facebook page:

“We wish to thank all of you that have supported us over the past 14 years! We have made many friendships that we will cherish. Teri and I will be returning to Spokane to be closer to family and especially many Grand Kids [sic] that miss us. We will be looking for employment as well. This should be done by the end of October. If you want to contact us on this , the best way is theleonardpaulstore@gmail.com. We will be out of the store a bit as we are looking for a rental to move to in Spokane."

