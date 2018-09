LAKEVIEW, Idaho — Human remains were found Sunday morning in Coeur d’Alene National Forest near Lakeview, Idaho, the Bonner County Sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the remains were found by a person who was hunting in the forest.

The sheriff’s office responded to the area where the remains were found and started a suspicious death investigation, officials said.

The human remains have not been identified, deputies said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2018 KREM