SANDPOINT, Idaho – Runoff from all the melting mountain snow is bringing more debris than normal into Lake Pend Oreille.

The debris has now damaged part of a facility that keeps logs out of the water and now some of those logs are floating around the lake. Repairs are planned, but they are taking longer than some would like.

Boaters on Lake Pend Oreille will want to be aware this week. The lake is experiencing high levels of driftwood and debris.



The US Army Corps of Engineers, which maintains the facility, said part of the boom which keeps logs out of the lake is damaged. Other sections are submerged.

It is not the first time this has happened, and under normal conditions, a few logs will escape regardless. The extra repairs that are needed to fix the boom cannot happen until flows die down. For now, more and more debris will make its way into the lake. Eager boaters will want to keep an eye out. Some waterfront businesses are also keeping an eye on rising lake levels.

