BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — A senior at Bonners Ferry High School had a night to remember as he stepped out onto the basketball court for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.

In July, Kameron Hill was diagnosed with an Osteosarcoma tumor his knee. Since then, he has undergone 17 rounds of chemotherapy and a full knee replacement at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane. He has four more rounds of chemotherapy before his treatment ends in March.

Despite the diagnosis and a missed basketball season, Hill has a positive outlook.

“I never really let it get me down and always did stuff to just not think about it. It is what you make of it though,” he said.

Hill was a guard on the basketball team all throughout his high school career and returned to the court for senior night.

“Kameron has remained positive through his journey and is confident he will beat it. He is proud of his team and how they have performed this season and his team is proud of him for how he has fought day after day with his Badgers spirit,” community member Lisa Carl said before inviting Hill onto the court.

Hill was met with applause and a standing ovation from many of those in attendance.

A video of Hill’s return to the court has been viewed almost 690 times on YouTube. Many people have also shared the video on Facebook.

“It was really good. It was really cool. It was kind of like an unexplainable feeling,” Hill said of the experience.

When asked what he was most excited for after his treatment over, Hill said, “Being done.”

He will graduate from Bonners Ferry High in May after completing online classes during his cancer treatment.