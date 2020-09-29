Bonner County Sheriff searching for missing 16-year-old

Levi Reed Matthews was last seen north of Sandpoint on Monday.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy near Sandpoint.

Police say Levi Reed Matthews was last seen Monday morning near Oliver Road north of Sandpoint. He is 5'10" and weighs 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Matthews was last seen wearing black running pants with reflective accents, a beige Volcom sweatshirt, a bright green Pizza Pipeline hat and running shoes.