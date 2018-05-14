BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Dive Team located a drowning victim who went missing Saturday afternoon.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, Selkirk fir and Bonner EMS respond to a report of a drowning at Jewel Lake around 2:00 p.m.

Officials said members of Selkirk Fire arrive and immediately deployed an inflatable boat to begin a surface search for the missing person. Then, Sheriff’s Patrol Units arrived and members of the Sheriff’s Dive Unit arrived and began a sub-surface search.

The dive team was able to located and recover the victim, Jerry Larson, 50, from Athol, Idaho. Officials said Larson was with his family and had jumped from a dock into the lake to retrieve their remote control airplane, which was floating in the lake approximately 75 yards from the dock.

Larson’s family has been notified.

© 2018 KREM