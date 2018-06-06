SANDPOINT, Idaho -- In March, two Sandpoint Police officers responded to a call for help at an apartment and when they got to the scene, they were shot.

The officer fired back and killed the suspect. Both officers were hurt.

In reviewing the shooting, authorities pointed out how quickly it all unfolded. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, they also said the officers’ actions were commendable in the way they looked out for each other.

Officer Michael Hutter and his partner responded to a call for help. But without warning or being provoked, the man's grandson began shooting from inside the apartment. Body camera footage shows the grandfather and the suspect came running outside, while the suspect still shooting. In that video, you can see the suspect and Officer Hutter exchange gunfire just feet apart.

"It was just a matter of maintain cover and make sure the suspect didn't reappear and re-engage us," Hutter said.

Hutter was shot in his leg and chest and is now back on duty. His partner is still recovering, but the prognosis is good.

"If we look at that event, during that event, these two officers exemplified what it means to act in those type of events," Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon said.

A local prosecutor said the officers were justified in their use of force. Hutter said in his decades of wearing the badge, he has been in some serious situations like this before. He also added that people should not think a place like Sandpoint can be immune from shootings like these.

