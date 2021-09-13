x
Bonner County man arrested in connection to Clark Fork man's murder

On Friday, Bonner County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man who was dead in the 100 block of Lower Mosquito Creek Road in Clark Fork.
Credit: Bonner County Sheriff’s Office
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested James “Jimmy” David Russell for in connection with men's murder.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office said it arrested 39-year-old James “Jimmy” David Russell in connection with the murder of 70-year-old David M. Flaget, from Clark Fork. 

On Friday, Bonner County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man who was dead in the 100 block of Lower Mosquito Creek Road in Clark Fork.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Flaget, dead inside a car. They arrested Russell, living on the property at the time, in connection with Flaget' s death.

After detectives investigated the scene, they found Russell guilty of Flaget' s death, and Russell was charged with First Degree Murder.

On Monday, a judge ordered Russell to remain in custody without bond bail due to a pending competency evaluation. 

The investigation is ongoing, and we will provide updates when more information becomes available.

