Bonner County man arrested in connection to Clark Fork man's murder

On Friday, Bonner County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man who was dead in the 100 block of Lower Mosquito Creek Road in Clark Fork.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office said it arrested 39-year-old James “Jimmy” David Russell in connection with the murder of 70-year-old David M. Flaget, from Clark Fork.

On Friday, Bonner County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man who was dead in the 100 block of Lower Mosquito Creek Road in Clark Fork.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Flaget, dead inside a car. They arrested Russell, living on the property at the time, in connection with Flaget' s death.

After detectives investigated the scene, they found Russell guilty of Flaget' s death, and Russell was charged with First Degree Murder.

On Monday, a judge ordered Russell to remain in custody without bond bail due to a pending competency evaluation.