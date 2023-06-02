Bonner County man arrested for attacking a couple who stopped to give him a ride

A 26-year-old Bonner County man was arrested last week on a pair of battery charges as well as assault after he attacked a couple who stopped to give him a ride.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A 26-year-old Bonner County man was arrested last week on a pair of battery charges as well as assault after police say he attacked a couple who stopped to give him a ride.

On May 24, a couple was driving down Schweitzer Cutoff Road when they noticed an individual walking down the middle of the road, according to court records. They offered the man, later identified as Dagon Rohrich, a ride and while he originally declined, the probable cause affidavit contends he eventually accepted. However, once in the vehicle, Rohrich allegedly refused to tell the couple where he needed to go.

“The male then called his dad on his cellphone and told his dad he was being kidnapped by two people and he was going to kill them,” the probable cause affidavit said.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

