SANDPOINT, Idaho — According to an Idaho State Police News release shared early Sunday morning, a non-injury crash occurred on October 12, 2019 at approximately 9:55 p.m. on US Highway 395 at milepost 473 on the bridge south of Sandpoint, Idaho.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of them beig a white 2017 Chevy Tahoe that was being driven by a Bonner County Deputy. The other vehicle was a white 2007 Suzuki, driven by 30 year-old Christopher Estes of Sagle, Idaho.

The car was also occupied by 28 year-old Samantha Lawson of Sandpoint, Idaho, as well as three minor children who were travelling north. At the time of the accident, the Deputy was responding to a call and had his police lights and sirens on.

After the initial collision, the Deputy struck a concrete barrier before coming to rest sideways on the roadway, which caused him to block both the north and southbound lanes of traffic. Furthermore, the news release noted that the Deputy was not wearing his seat belt, while all passengers in the Suzuki were. The roadway was blocked for about an hour and a half. There is an ongoing investigation looking into this matter.

