Boise woman dead in crash with trailer

Police say the 19-year-old veered off the road and struck a parked piece of equipment.

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — A Boise woman was killed early Friday morning in a collision in Gem County.

The wreck happened just after 12:30 a.m. on South Mill Road.

According to Idaho State Police, 19-year-old Katherine Roe was headed south in a Lexus SUV when she veered off the road. The Lexus hit a commercial belly dump trailer that had parked on private property.

Roe died from her injuries at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The Gem County Sheriff's Office, the Emmett Police Department and Gem County Fire and EMS all responded to the crash along with ISP.