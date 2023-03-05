Boise State suspends fraternity for four years after several hazing-related violations

Alpha Kappa Lambda will not be allowed back on campus for at least four years.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University has suspended the 'Alpha Kappa Lambda' fraternity from its campus for at least four years.

The suspension was made official in early 2023.

"They are no longer a functioning entity at Boise State. They've had their charter withdrawn and they're not active here," Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Dr. Chris Wuthrich told KTVB.

The suspension comes after several violations of Boise State's Student Code of Conduct.

Per a public records request obtained by KTVB, the fraternity was cited five times between 2018 and 2023.

That includes underage drinking, hazing, and in one instance, sending a member to the hospital with alcohol poisoning after a fraternity event.

In a letter to the fraternity on April 21, 2022, Boise State said, "We believe this incident is tied to a concerning pattern of hazing behavior found within our organization."

The organization was put on an interim suspension while the university investigated that incident.

They were later put on probation for two years beginning in September 2022.

In November 2022, Boise State received documentation that the fraternity may have violated four parts of the Student Code of Conduct in October 2022 while on probation.

"Members report attending parties throughout the fall semester, where alcohol was present, and being consumed underage. New members also report being asked to participate in chapter activities during the pledge process that can be attributed to hazing. Specifically, members report participating in a scavenger hunt, an activity that the chapter has been sanctioned for in the past, activities that are meant to morally degrade or humiliate, and other activities during the new member initiation process where students are expected to participate in order to gain entry to the organization.."

When a violation is documented, staff will conduct an investigation.

"That could be looking at records, it could be interviewing people, and based upon what we determine, we may file charges, and from those charges have a hearing and then eventually an outcome," Wuthrich said. "If a group is found responsible, sanctions. The conduct process exists to hold people accountable when they violate our Student Code of Conduct."

Alpha Kappa Lambda will not be allowed back on campus for at least four years.

In a statement to KTVB, the Alpha Kappa Lambda national fraternity said:

"The Fraternity of Alpha Kappa Lambda is disappointed in the decisions made by the undergraduate members at Boise State University violating the Fraternity’s and the University’s risk management policies. We appreciate the work of the University’s Conduct office and Fraternity/Sorority Life office regarding this matter. Hazing and alcohol abuse have no place in the Fraternity experience. The Fraternity has suspended the chapter for a minimum of four years as has the University. The individual undergraduate members are not to act on behalf of, represent or organize as members of the Gamma Theta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Lambda."

So, is hazing and alcohol use in Boise State's Greek system an issue?

Dr. Wuthrich said he doesn't believe it is for a few reasons.

"We have a modern fraternity community, and what I mean by that is that our fraternities are unhoused," Wuthrich said. "Older communities, the University of Idaho being one, they're in a system where they have housing units that individual groups manage, and here at Boise State, we don't have that just by nature of how the university has grown over time."

Currently, about 13% of the student population participates in Greek life.

However, Wuthrich adds Boise State is not immune to the 'stereotypical' issues, and several chapters have violated the Student Code of Conduct between 2018 - 2023.

According to that same public records request, a majority of violations filed with the university against fraternities and sororities had to do with underage drinking, neighbor complaints, and more specifically, violating COVID gathering restrictions.

In 2020, gatherings of 10 or more people were not allowed in the City of Boise in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

At Boise State, chapters do not have official houses. However, some members may live together in homes, and post their letters outside.

"Boise State is a unique place, not having housing as an example. It takes a lot more of our students in terms of their labor and leadership, to have meetings and to be productive members of the community, whether it's fundraising or the litter pickup that goes on, or even just their scholarship," Wuthrich said. "So, our students are busy and they have less time to engage in nefarious and problematic activities."

In the fall of 2022, two fraternities were cited after members shared meal card barcodes to steal meals from the dining hall on campus.

In total, those fraternities stole almost $10,000 worth of meals.

Wuthrich told KTVB those members and their organizations, were required to pay that money back, as well as participate in community service.

Those two fraternities are also on probation.

"If you want to come on and be a fraternity or sorority at Boise State, you're also going to accept the fact that we're going to be in there with you, holding you accountable, making sure you're measuring up to our standards and the standards of your fraternity, if that's the case," Wuthrich said.

Watch more Local News: