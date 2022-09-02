Plane brings fallen veteran home to Idaho, but no family were there

The post about the motorcade at the Boise Airport has been shared hundreds of times, but the identity of the veteran has not been released.

BOISE, Idaho — When a veteran's final flight landed at the Boise Airport on Thursday, Feb. 3, no family was there to meet him, but in the days that have followed, response to a social media post about the veteran shows he's not being forgotten.

In a Facebook post the day after the veteran's remains arrived on a Horizon Air flight to Boise, airport staff said the airport operations team, Boise Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Horizon Air coordinated a motorcade as a way to pay respects and thank the veteran for his service.

In the five days since that message and photo were posted, the post has been shared more than 720 times. Facebook users have posted at least 100 comments, many wanting to know more about the veteran and how they might pay respects.

However, the veteran's name has not been released.

In response to an inquiry from KTVB, the Boise Police Department said they did not receive any personal information about the veteran from the airline, and only found out about the flight shortly before it arrived.

"Officers who were available hurried to do the right thing and honor him as he arrived in his home state," said Haley Williams, senior communication manager for the Boise Police Dept. Williams added that the department does not have any information about memorial services.

Boise Airport marketing and communications manager Shawna Samuelson said Alaska Airlines, the parent company of Horizon, cannot share any personal information about the fallen veteran.

"We received a heads-up from the airlines right before the plane arrived and understood that no family would be there to receive the fallen Veteran — so we stepped up to do the right thing," Samuelson said in a written response.

Samuelson also said Alaska Airlines flew the veteran as part of its "Honoring Those Who Serve" livery. The airline began its Fallen Soldier Program in 2011.

