Missing Boise man found deceased, police say

James Daly was reported missing after he was last seen on July 27. Boise Police reported he was found deceased Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man who was reported missing a week ago was found deceased in Boise County, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD).

James Daly of Boise was reported missing after he failed to return home; he was last seen Wednesday, July 27.

The same night he disappeared, James's cell phone pinged near Idaho City around 5:15. He was driving a black 2017 Ford F150 with a camper shell and an Idaho plate: 1AN0944.

BPD reported that while an investigation is ongoing, there was no evidence found to signal foul play was involved.

UPDATE: Sadly, James has been located deceased in Boise County. Boise PD is working with the Boise County Sheriff's Office and an investigation is underway, but there are no signs of foul play. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 4, 2022

BPD is searching for a missing adult male named James after he didn't return home as expected. He was last seen on July 27, 2022 and his cell phone pinged near Idaho City that day around 5:15pm. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) July 31, 2022

