Missing Boise man found deceased, police say

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man who was reported missing a week ago was found deceased in Boise County, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD).
James Daly of Boise was reported missing after he failed to return home; he was last seen Wednesday, July 27.
The same night he disappeared, James's cell phone pinged near Idaho City around 5:15. He was driving a black 2017 Ford F150 with a camper shell and an Idaho plate: 1AN0944.
BPD reported that while an investigation is ongoing, there was no evidence found to signal foul play was involved.
