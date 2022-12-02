Boise nightclub offers tests for drugged drinks

The Balcony Club said they have not seen any increase, nor was there a particular event that caused the club to provide the tests - it's just another safety measure.

BOISE, Idaho — The Balcony Club in Downtown Boise has added another layer of safety for their customers by offering free tests that can check if a drink has been drugged.

“I think this isn’t a new problem, it’s been an issue in this industry for many years," Kristi March, the manager of the Balcony Club said. “Any bar or club in any town is going to have this issue, it’s not necessarily just the big cities anymore.”

March said staff at the Balcony have not seen any increase, nor was there a particular event that caused the club to provide the tests. She said customer safety at the club has always been the number goal and that is why she looked into getting these tests.

"It happens, and we can’t say it doesn’t- it does. I just want to be ready," March said. “To me, it’s just another step in taking of our customers. If somebody feels like they’ve been drugged, I want to help them as much as I can.”

March ordered dozens of tests from Drink Safe Technologies that can detect date rape drugs like Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and Ketamine, "the drugs most commonly used to spike a drink for date rape purposes," according to the company.

The test works by placing a few drops of a drink onto the dots. If the test turns a dark blue color, that is an indicator the drink may have been drugged.

Customers who visit the Balcony and suspect their drink may have been spiked can get a test from coat check or ask security or a staff member.

“If it does show something, then there are steps we can go ahead and take," March said.

March added the club has numerous cameras, so the sooner a staff member is made aware, the quicker and easier they can work to find out what may have happened.

According to March, the accuracy of the test is not 100% perfect, but she still calls it something beneficial and it sends a message that unwanted behavior is not welcome or tolerated at the Balcony.

The tests were made available at the Balcony at the end of last month. March said so far, no one has had to use a test. She hopes it will stay that way, but in case something does happen, she said the Balcony is ready.

“I really truly care about our customers and truly look out for their safety," March said. “This is just a place where you can come and be yourself and know you’re safe.”

Watch more Local News: