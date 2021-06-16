Boise vows to hit carbon-neutral goal by 2050

"We're the generation that must solve the climate crisis because our health and economy depend on us doing this now," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is set a bold climate action goal Tuesday night.

The city council unanimously approved a carbon-neutral goal for city government by 2035 and the entire Boise community by 20-50.

"Tonight is truly a historic moment for our city," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in response. "We're the generation that must solve the climate crisis because our health and economy depend on us doing this now. Boise will be a climate innovation leader, and we will rise to the challenge of this moment."

In 2016, the city commissioned a study with researchers to examine climate impacts specific to Boise.

Those impacts include hotter summer days, worsening air quality, heavier precipitation days, shifting seasonal water levels, earlier snowmelt and increasing drought frequency.

The climate action plan includes three steps: Using less energy, driving less and traveling differently, and reducing and reusing to prevent waste.

The city is holding a special event to celebrate the new plan at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. McLean and other city staff are set to speak about the goal. The city will also be collecting climate stories throughout the year for a time capsule that will be buried until 2050.

Boise City Council has approved the City of Boise’s Climate Action Roadmap, and our goal to be a carbon neutral city by 2050! 1/4 pic.twitter.com/UuchOX6i0i — City of Boise (@CityOfBoise) June 16, 2021

Watch more Local News: