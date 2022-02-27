Boise building lights up with blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

“In response to requests from the public and consistent with our company values, Gardner Company has decided to light up our Eighth and Main Building in downtown Boise in blue and yellow in support of the Ukrainian people and their fight against the Russian invasion into their sovereign land. Like all Americans, we wish we could do more to support the Ukrainians and repel Russian aggression, but symbolic gestures like this should be taken during these difficult times as a sign of our support. We remain hopeful that in time the Ukrainian people will be restored their right of self-determination and be free to live in peace. Thank you.”