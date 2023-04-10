'Somebody’s gonna end up getting killed,' Washington DNR shutting down popular target shooting range Boggs Pit

KREM 2 News spoke with homeowners near Boggs Pit who claim the bullets are hitting their homes and cars. They say the situation has gotten worse over the last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Washington's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is shutting down Boggs Pit in Stevens County. It's a popular area for gun enthusiasts to practice their target shooting. DNR cites stray bullets hitting nearby homes combined with an overall failure of some to obey and follow general firearm safety rules for the closure.

KREM 2 News spoke with homeowners near Boggs Pit who claim the bullets are hitting their homes and cars. They say the situation has gotten worse over the last year.

A statement released by DNR says Boggs Pit has been plagued by irresponsible shooters, who have also sparked fires with exploding Tannerite targets.

DNR will be closing Boggs Pit on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

"They bumped it up a day because of the incident on Sunday where my husband almost got shot," a nearby homeowner, who KREM 2 News is choosing not to identify due to privacy concerns, said. She says her husband heard a gunshot whiz overhead while working on their roof.

“The next thing I knew was I heard this whistling sound above my head," the woman's husband told KREM 2 News.

Seconds later, they say another shot hit a shipping container five feet away.

"We’d actually filed a petition with DNR and that was one of the things we’d recommended," the woman said. "We’re pro 2nd amendment. Everybody out here is.”

But with an unsafe situation hitting too close to home, homeowners nearby say they are happy to see and hear the last of Boggs Pit.

"Enough is enough. Somebody’s gonna end up getting killed," one of the homeowners said.

You can learn more about DNR's recreational target shooting guidelines here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.