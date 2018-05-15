PALOUSE FALLS, Wash. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office along with Dive Rescue and Med Star recovered a body below Palouse Falls on Monday.

FCSO officials believe the body is that of 26-year-old Noble Stoneman.

Stoneman was a Pullman resident.

FCSO officials said Stoneman fell into the river above Palouse Falls Thursday.

Stoneman is the third person to die at Palouse Falls in the past year. In late April, a 23-year-old swimmer died at the park. Police said he was swimming near the base of the falls when he went under and never resurfaced.

In May 2017, another man died at the park. Police said he was taking a selfie when he lsot his footing and slipped from a cliff.

Authorities said the Palouse Falls trails have long been a concern. Temporary fencing was put up in 2015 to keep people off potentially dangerous trails. That fencing has since been removed.

